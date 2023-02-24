This pho uses veggie noodles in place of rice noodles for a veggie packed dish. Feel free to swap in some cooked rice noodles to the dish. I like to warm them up in some boiling water, drain then add them to the base of the bowl, top with other ingredients and pour over the hot broth.

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 tbsp whole coriander seeds

2 star anise

2 cinnamon quills

1 thumb size piece ginger, sliced

½ stalk lemongrass, bruised and split

800ml beef broth

1 tbsp palm sugar

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 250g sirloin

Flake salt

2 tbsp olive oil

1 large zucchini, julienne

1 large carrot, julienne

8 snow peas, thinly sliced

1 cup bean sprouts

2 shallots, finely sliced

6 sprigs coriander

1 lime

Chili sauce to serve

Method

Place the coriander seed, star anise and cinnamon quills into a small skillet and place over a medium high heat for 3 minutes, tossing regularly then add them to a pot with the broth, ginger, lemongrass, palm sugar and fish sauce.

Place this over medium heat to simmer and infuse for 20 minutes then strain and keep hot over a low heat, covered with a lid.

Meanwhile, Preheat the skillet over a high heat, season the beef with salt and then add the olive oil and beef to the pan, searing for approx. 2 minutes each side to caramelise then transfer to a plate.

Evenly divide the prepared zucchini, carrot, snow peas and beans sprout between two bowls.

Thinly slice the seared beef against the grain and lay over the veggies then scatter some shallots.

Pour the hot broth over the bowls and finish with the coriander more shallots and a squeeze of lime.

Serve with chili sauce if desired.