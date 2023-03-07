prep time – 15 minutes | cook time 7 minutes

serves 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp tamarind concentrate

2 tbsp water

2 tbsp chipotle in adobo

2 tbsp fish sauce

1 ½ tbsp palm sugar

12 banana or tiger prawns

2 tbsp olive oil

3 clove garlic, sliced

½ bunch broccolini, sliced

Sea salt

4 cups baby spinach leaves

½ cup coriander, roughly chopped

Method

In a small bowl, combine the tamarind, water, chipotle and fish sauce.

Add the palm sugar mix to combine and set aside.

Peel the prawns, leaving tail on, then remove the head and vein. Save the prawn shells for prawn oil (see my other recipe).

Preheat a medium, non-stick frying pan over a high heat.

Add the oil, garlic, and pinch of salt. Cook for 20 seconds then add the broccolini and stir fry for 1 minute before adding the prawns and a good pinch of salt.

Stir fry for 3 minutes until the prawns are cooked then add ¾ of the tamarind sauce and spinach and toss through to wilt the spinach and coat everything in the sauce.

Serve stopped with coriander and steamed rice or noodles