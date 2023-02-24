This salad is a favourite for summer & autumn when these veggies are at their best. Perfect stand alone dish with some grilled bread or as part of a larger meal. Best served room temp or warm, however, you can prepare the salad in advance, leaving the burrata off until ready to serve.

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes.

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 medium eggplant, sliced into 1cm thick round slices

1 large red capsicum, sliced into 4 sides

3 tbsp olive oil

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper

1-2 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 tin chickpeas, rinsed and drained well

½ cup flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 100g balls burrata mozzarella

Crusty grilled bread to serve, optional

Method

Preheat a BBQ or grill plate.

Brush the eggplant and capsicum with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Grill the eggplant turning throughout cooking to get nicely charred then transfer to a shallow mixing bowl.

For the capsicum, grill on both sides, getting the skin nice and blistered then peel away once it cools slightly and slice the capsicum into strips. Add to the eggplant along with the garlic, chickpeas, and parsley.

Season the warm salad lightly with salt, pepper and dress with the vinegar and olive oil. Toss the salat gently and serve with the burrata mozzarella and grilled bread if desired.