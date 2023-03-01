11.12.22

Spinach, Chickpea & Tofu Green Curry

Prep time 20 minutes | Cook time 15 minutes

Serves 4 with steamed basmati rice

I love the fragrant spices used throughout Indian cuisine, it’s comforting and exciting at the same time. This non spicy curry is inspired by a classic Indian dish Palek Paneer. Paneer is a cheese used in the dish, simmered in a spinach sauce (often referred to as Palek).

I’ve hacked the recipe to make the greenest of green curries that’s a weekly dish now at home. A spinach puree sauce, all the beautiful spices, tofu, chickpeas & cabbage for extra goodness. Coconut cream brings a sweet richness to the dish which cuts through the minerally spinach and fragrant spices.

We often make extra as it keeps well in the fridge for a few days and gets better in flavour!

Ingredients

300g baby spinach

1 brown onion, died