Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Makes 4 tarts

Ingredients

4 x 10 x 15cm pieces short crust pastry

150g marinated feta, drained weight

150g natural yoghurt

Zest 1 lemon

Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper

2 bunches asparagus, finely sliced on an angle

2 cups frozen peas, defrosted

½ cup pitted green olives, roughly chopped

2 tbsp capers in brine, drained

Handful mint and dill, roughly chopped

Juice 1 lemon

Splash white balsamic vinegar

3 tbsp olive oil

1 large Hass avocado

Extra lemon to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 210C

Place the pastry rectangles onto a large, lined baking tray or two smaller trays. Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden and crisp, then allow to cool.

Meanwhile combine the feta, 1 tbsp of its marinating oil, yoghurt, lemon zest and a little salt and pepper into a bowl and whip together with a fork or small whisk. Set aside.

Place the prepared asparagus in one mixing bowl and the peas in another.

Add the olives and capers to the asparagus with half of the herbs and the remaining herbs into the peas. Evenly dress them both with the lemon, a splash of vinegar and the olive oil and toss to dress.

Slice the avocado into ¼ and each piece into 3 small wedges.

To serve, spoon the whipped feta over each piece of crisp pastry, smearing it out.

Lay 3 pieces of avocado down each tart, spoon over the dressed peas then top with the asparagus salad.