Spring Tarts with Whipped Feta and Green Olives
Prep/cook time – 30 minutes
Makes 4 tarts
Ingredients
4 x 10 x 15cm pieces short crust pastry
150g marinated feta, drained weight
150g natural yoghurt
Zest 1 lemon
Flake salt, fresh ground black pepper
2 bunches asparagus, finely sliced on an angle
2 cups frozen peas, defrosted
½ cup pitted green olives, roughly chopped
2 tbsp capers in brine, drained
Handful mint and dill, roughly chopped
Juice 1 lemon
Splash white balsamic vinegar
3 tbsp olive oil
1 large Hass avocado
Extra lemon to serve
Method
Preheat an oven to 210C
Place the pastry rectangles onto a large, lined baking tray or two smaller trays. Bake for 12-15 minutes until golden and crisp, then allow to cool.
Meanwhile combine the feta, 1 tbsp of its marinating oil, yoghurt, lemon zest and a little salt and pepper into a bowl and whip together with a fork or small whisk. Set aside.
Place the prepared asparagus in one mixing bowl and the peas in another.
Add the olives and capers to the asparagus with half of the herbs and the remaining herbs into the peas. Evenly dress them both with the lemon, a splash of vinegar and the olive oil and toss to dress.
Slice the avocado into ¼ and each piece into 3 small wedges.
To serve, spoon the whipped feta over each piece of crisp pastry, smearing it out.
Lay 3 pieces of avocado down each tart, spoon over the dressed peas then top with the asparagus salad.