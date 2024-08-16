I’ve been making this cake for so many years now and it never fails to deliver. The combination of yoghurt and almond meal gives it the most incredibel texture and by pouring over the syrup while the cake is still warm, it soaks it up like a sponge to really intensify that strawberry flavour. i do love it the day its made but it stores well in the fridge for a few days. For best flavour, let it come back to room temp before digging in.

Yoghurt - for a dairy free version, coconut yoghurt works a treat!

Almond Meal - descicated coconut is a great nut free option.

Coconut Oil - melted butter can be used here as can olive oil.

Plain flour can be swapped for a gluten free flour.

Strawberries - frozen strawberries can work in the cake as can a frozen berry mix. Also, another berry like blueberries or rasberries can be used here. I would still recommend finishing the cake with fresh berries.

makes 1 x24cm cake

Ingredients

2/3 cup coconut oil, melted

1 cup caster or coconut sugar

3 eggs, room temp

1 ¼ cup yoghurt

1 ½ cups plain flour, sifted

2/3 cups (almond meal)

2 tsp baking powder

2 punnets of strawberries, green stem removed

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup caster sugar

Juice 1 orange

Extra yoghurt, to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 180C and grease and line the base of a 24cm springform cake tin with baking paper.

Cut half the strawberries in half for the cake and set aside.

Cut the other half of the strawberries into quarters for the topping and syrup. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the coconut oil, eggs, sugar and 1 tsp of the ground lemon myrtle, until the sugar is dissolved then whisk through the yoghurt.

Add the flour, almond meal and baking powder and mix to just combine.

Spoon half the cake batter into the cake tin and push half of the halved strawberries into the cake mix, spoon over the remaining batter to cover and press the remaining halved strawberries over the top.

Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes.

For the syrup, in a small pot combine the ingredients with 4 of the quartered strawberries and place over a low heat to infuse and cook for 6 minutes then let sit for 2 more minutes and strain off into a small jug and keep warm.

When the cake comes from the oven, soon half the syrup over the hot cake and let it soak in then allow the cake to cool to room temp in the tin before removing the tin carefully and placing the cake onto a serving plate.

To serve, mix the quartered strawberries with the 2 tbsp of syrup.

Spoon these over the cake and serve with extra yoghurt if desired.