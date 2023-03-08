vegan & gluten free

Makes approx. 8 fritters

Ingredients

2 cobbs corn

1 zucchini grated

¼ cup slice shallots

1/3 cup flat parsley, roughly chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed

2/3 cup besan (chickpea flour)

½ tsp baking powder

½ cup dairy free milk

Salt, fresh ground black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

½ cup each flat parsley & basil, picked (optional)

½ cup preferred yoghurt

2 tbsp dairy free pesto

Method

Using a box grated, grate one piece of corn over a shallow bowl so you end up with a rough puree and all the juices. Cut off the corn from the other cobb and add it to the grated corn along with the zucchini, shallots, parsley, garlic, besan flour, baking powder, milk and season well with salt, pepper and mix to combine.

Preheat a non-stick frying pan over a medium/high heat and add a little olive oil then spoon in some mix to make small fritters, about 5cm. cook for 2 minutes on one side then flip and cook for 1 minute longer. Repeat with the remaining mix until it’s all cooked. To serve, swirl the pesto through the yoghurt and scatter the herbs over the fritters if using.