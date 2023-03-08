Corn makes for one of the most delicious soups or purees, naturally thickening and becoming creamy without the need to add additional cream. It also goes a long way, thanks to that natural starch. I like to enjoy it for a meal with some crusty bread, but you could also serve it as part of a more formal dinner as an entrée.

Serve as is, or see my comments below about adding sautéed prawns, scallops or cooked crab meat if you’re feeling fancy.



I make this soup when corn is plentiful, which it is right now here in Australia, and we are lucky enough to enjoy it a few times throughout the year when corn becomes very plentiful, so this soup is on regular rotation. There are plenty of ways you can take it once you make the soup base. I sometimes also take it on an Asian vibe with a splash of sesame oil, soy and some sliced shallots (scallions), toasted sesame seeds and pulled roast chicken over the top! Yum! you could also keep this vibe and swap chicken for any of the seafood above or even some tofu or stir-fried greens. Just cut them a little shorter, so it's easy to eat.

Prep/cook time – 35 minutes

serves 4

Ingredients

4 corn cobs

¼ cup olive oil