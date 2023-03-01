September 18, 2022

Hi food-loving friends!

I have had so many amazing messages and pictures of your cooking from the growing Damn Delicious community, thank you! I absolutely love creating and sharing these recipes with you!

I’m excited to announce a few upcoming additions to Damn Delicious and a few changes.

Starting this week, if you’re loving Damn Delicious there will be a small subscription of $5 a month or $50 for the whole year (less than $1/week) ++++ you’ll still have access to all of the recipe & newsletter archives!

WHY THE CHANGE?

Just like any work, creating new recipes and content to share has a time and cost attached to it that I need to cover to keep bringing you the deliciousness. Through the small subscription, you're supporting me to be able to keep doing this, grow it and share more with you.

FREE TRIAL OFFER

For the first month, I’m offering a 2-week free trial so you can get a taste of what it is all about and access all my 100+ archived recipes.

NOT QUITE READY TO JUMP IN?

Don’t worry, once a month, you’ll get a newsletter and the recipe will be freely available!

As a Paid Subscriber, you’ll also get -

Access to exclusive discounts on some of my favourite brands

First to know about any events

Giveaways - starting this month. Watch this space next week.

Now onto this week's recipe 🙏

____________________

Sweetcorn, Miso & Parmesan Pasta

This recipe is for paid subscribers only

Sweetcorn, miso & parmesan are the holy grail of flavour combinations and work dso well in this simple, creamy pasta dish. I add shallots, sesame seeds & dried chili which just add another level of flavour. This si a dish that isn’t about cultures or trying to connect it to one or tradition for that matter. This is how I love to cook, flavour driven, flavours that work so well together and make so much sense when the marry in a dish. Pasta is such a great carrier for these flavours and keeps it simple, affordable and very weeknight/budget friendly.

This dish came about through seeing some amazing fresh corn at the shops, and having the rest of the ingredients at home, on hand. It comes together in under 30 minutes and leads itself to being pimped up with anything from bacon to prawns or both!

Prep time 15 minutes cook time 15 minutes.

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

3 cobbs of corn, kernels cut off