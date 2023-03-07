Sweetcorn, miso & parmesan are the holy grail of flavour combinations and work dso well in this simple, creamy pasta dish. I add shallots, sesame seeds & dried chili which just add another level of flavour. This si a dish that isn’t about cultures or trying to connect it to one or tradition for that matter. This is how I love to cook, flavour driven, flavours that work so well together and make so much sense when the marry in a dish. Pasta is such a great carrier for these flavours and keeps it simple, affordable and very weeknight/budget friendly.

This dish came about through seeing some amazing fresh corn at the shops, and having the rest of the ingredients at home, on hand. It comes together in under 30 minutes and leads itself to being pimped up with anything from bacon to prawns or both!

Prep time 15 minutes cook time 15 minutes.

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tbsp olive oil

3 cobbs of corn, kernels cut off