Hi team, hope everyone has had a great week and keeping warm or cool depending where you are! This weeks recipe is perfect for anytime of the year and is a little more involved in terms of a few components if you want to make this whole meal, but break it down as mentioned in the notes and it becomes easy and WELL WORTH the effort! I highly recommend you make it this week and please share with me when you do!

Crumbed chicken, chicken schnitzels, Chicken Cotoletta, Chicken Katsu - it has many names but they all are about delicious chicken coated in a light crumb and fried until golden and crisp! Dinner doesn’t get much better than this, especially when its served up with these sides, yoghurt sauce & lemon!

Isn’t coating the chicken is messy and time consuming? Look I hear you, but it’s more the thought of it that creates the barrier rather than once you get stuck in, it is actually quite quick and not that messy as long as you keep it methodical and have everything set up - the dipping and coating plates and bowls and a finished crumbed chicken tray. Other tip is to always crumb extra. Im talking double or triple then you can freezer them raw or cook them and freeze then or keep in fridge ready to reheat for a meal or sandwich. Doing things like crumbing in larger quantities means you can then enjoy a meal much quicker and easier next time. Choose a night or day you have a bit more time to get this done.

What else to do with these components Well it goes without saying that a crispy chicken sandwich is next level deliciousness so use the yoghurt sauce, shaved fennel salad or the silverbeet as your sandwich ingredients along with the chicken and you have a banger sanga! (Aussie slang)

Getting ahead - as mentioned above, get the chicken coated ahead of time - day or two even and have it in the fridge. The braised silverbeet can be done a day or two ahead as well, the yoghurt sauce also. I would just recommend keeping the shaved cabbage and fennel salad close to serving so its crisp and fresh. when you ready to eat, have everything ready then cook the chicken and serve!

Chicken - feel free to swap the breast for thighs or even pork loins or scotch and beef can also be used here - try rump, scotch or sirloin, thinly sliced and lightly beaten out as in the recipe. for a vegetarina alternative I love thick slices of roasted eggplant that have been sliced 1-1.5cm thick, oiled, seasoned roasted to just cook then cool and coat in the crumbs. Roasted large mushrooms also are amazing. Raast both at 220C for about 15 minutes. pre roasting these vegetables means when you cook then again once coated you aren’t going to have to worry about getting them cooked in the middle as they can take a bit longer and wont soak up much oil.

Fennel - feel free to leave this ut and increase cabbage. You could also use different coloured cabbages and bring in some julienne carrot if you like

eggs (for crumbing) - milk is a great alternative here

Bread crumbs - you can use fresh homemade breadcrumbs if you like or even ground up cornflakes. Both can give a great crusp crumb, just a different result.

Parmesan - pecorino works well here for both the crumb, if using and the salad or completely omit from both.

Yoghurt - swap for a dairy free yoghurt (unsweetened) or use mayonnaise.

Silverbeet - swap out for Cavolo Nero, kale or spinach, reducing the cooking time for spinach to just wilt it.

Mint - swap or add in flat leaf parsley leaves.

Crumbed Chicken & All The Sides

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 chicken breasts, cut in half horizontally to give 4 thin breast slices

Salt, fresh ground black pepper