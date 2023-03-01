July 3, 2022

A lot of people have ask me, why do green veggies get you so excited? The answer is, I just love green veggies, they really make my soul feel nourished and when cooked and seasoned right, they taste unbelievable. My go-to methods are braising, grilling, stir-frying/sautéing to get some char, some gnarly bits which is the flavour and shaved r…