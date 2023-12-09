This has to be my now favourite slow-roast lamb dish. I first made it a couple of year back and have been making it often ever since so it thought it about time to share it with you!

There is incredible flavour that comes from the long, slow cooking of the lamb until its is meltingly tender and glazed up from the delicious sweetness and fragrance of the star anise and honey sauce. It may seem like an unusual combination of flavours but trust me, it is incredible!

The lamb can be cooked up to 3 days ahead, refrigerated and then reheated when ready to serve. The veggies are best prepared on the day but are fine if you want to also roast them the day before and then all you have to do is reheat.

If lamb isn’t your thing, try this with chicken marylands, just cut down the cooking time by about half.

Slow-Roast Lamb Shoulder Honey, Olives, Onions & Star Anise