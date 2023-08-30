Hey team, I hope everyone is well! Before we kick off into this delicious recipe, a quick note for paid subscribers.

Thank you for you patience, I am behind on a newsletter as I’ve have been down and out with some illness the last 2 1/2 weeks. Don’t worry, I have another recipe coming out hot on the tails of this one to make up! now enjoy this household favourite!

This has become one of the most requested dishes in our house. The key is roasting the cauliflower separate and spooning over the delicious sauce to serve. It’s a little bit ‘more’ work in terms of roasting the cauliflower instead of just adding it to the sauce but this way the cauliflower doesn’t become soft and mushy cooking in the sauce and it holds onto its own big flavours from roasting. You can taste the seperate elements which adds another level of flavours.

Butter chicken spice and paste is a favourite as it has such a fragrant and slightly sweet flavours without any spice so its great for the kids and works with everything from veggies, dals to fish & yep, chicken…

The spiced seeds are something I have made and shared before. They are so simple and its always good to make extra and use them in salads, over soups, curries and just as a snack!

This is a complete meal with a couple of components that are all simple and can be done in advance, see below. The recipe serves 2 but it is easily increase so to cook for more is no issue.

Make ahead

Roast the cauliflower a couple of hours ahead and reheat it when needed, in the oven or a frying pan.

Make the curry sauce a day or two and reheat it when needed, adding a little water and adjusting seasoning if required.

Make the spiced seeds up to a couple of weeks ahead, storing in an airtight container in a cool cupboard.

Cauliflower - try other veggies like eggplant, split in half and roasted same method as the cauliflower. As well Big wedges of pumpkin would be amazing. If you wanted to venture into the meat world. Roast some chicken, a butterflied one or some Maryland then cover them with the curry sauce. You will taste that delicious roast chicken with the sauce as apposed to the chicken just blending into the sauce if all simmered together.

Butter chicken curry paste - try this recipe with other curry pastes like korma, Tikka Masala or Rogan Josh. Curry powders also work, about 2 tbsp of powder works well for this recipe.

Chickpeas - if chickpeas aren’t your thing, leave them out or substitute anything form lentils through to borlotti beans or butterbeans.

Roast Cauliflower & Chickpea Butter Chicken Curry w Spiced Seeds, Greens & Yoghurt

serves 2

Ingredients

1 whole cauliflower