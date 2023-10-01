This recipe is perfect dish for both novice or more experienced fish cooks for a weeknight wonder or special occasiojn.

The recipe uses Both a simple pan frying & poaching technique to cook the fish which lets you stay in control of the cooking and be quite forgiving in terms of you won’t end up with dry piece of fish, even if you slightly overcook it.

Cooking like this is also great for small kitchens and being a one-pot dish, there is less clean up and all the flavour from the fish goes into the delicious creamy sauce.

When it comes to the veg component, this is one of my favourite ways to cook simple at home. Using a mix of fresh & frozen veg to help things along and affordable.

When it comes to frozen veggies, peas are the bomb! They can be added straight from the freezer and add such a fantastic pot of flavour, colour and nutrition with ease!

What to serve this with … I love this simple with some crusty bread but simply boiled and crushed potatoes is amazing as is rice or pasta like fettuccine or orzo. In the case of orzo, you can cook a little handful in the sauce as the fish cooks or serve it alongside it. A simple leaf salad, perhaps some fennel shaved through and a nice sharp dressing (1:2 vinegar to extra virgin olive oil ratio) is amazing.

Salmon - I’ve replaced the salmon with ocean trout, barramundi, snapper, Ling & hake. This is such a great way to cook lots of different types of fish. Chicken would also be amazing. Simply pan-fry some skin-on chicken thigh then add it to the sauce and proceed.

Vego version - some big wedges of roast cauliflower would be amazing in this dish, roasting then adding to the sauce and proceeding with the recipe in place of fish.

The veggies - you could swap out for sliced zucchini, snap peas, broccoliini or extra spinach. Also, take it on a tomato journey with some sun-dried tomatoes into the sauce.

Eschallot - 1/2 a small brown onion is good swap

White wine - swap for some veg or chicken stock

One-Pan Creamy Salmon w Snow peas, Peas & Spinach