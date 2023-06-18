The classic hummus is elevated with a knockout combination of beetroots, roast onions, creamy feta and pistachio. Serve this up as part of a larger spread of dishes or as a light meal with some flatbread or sourdough.

Hummus has been a massive part of my life, growing up in the Blue Mountains, Australia with a Lebanese neighbour, Nadeema, who became a grandma to me and a huge influence on my food experiences from a very young age. This recipe is combining my love for hummus with my love for salads. Beetroots particularly go really well with hummus, their sweet earthiness and slight pickle from the vinegar in cooking and dressing. Now, let’s talk about roast onions, one of the most humble vegetables is transformed into a rich, sweet, meaty ingredient that is so simple but their flavour carries so much weight in whatever you add them too, be it a sandwich, salad, sauce or ragu.

Getting ahead - The beetroots do take a little bit longer to cook but you can get everything else ready while they do plus you can also cook the beetroots up to 4 days in advance and have them on hand. The hummus & onions can be prepared 3-4 days in advance also so its a simple and quick dish from there. I would suggest letting the hummus come to room temp again before serving and the same for the beetroots and onions, even warming them in the oven before completing the dish.

hummus - you can try a white bean version using butterbeans or cannellini beans or combination. you can also try adding a few of wedges of roast beetroot when you blend the hummus to give you a delicious beetroot hummus

beetroots - great substitutions for the beetroots is to buy precooked ones for a shortcut or try roast cauliflower, brussel sprouts or broccoli in the salad.

Onions - add in another veggie listed above or leave out

Pistachio - any nut works well here. almonds, hazelnuts, walnuts, pinenuts or macadamia nuts. For a seed option, roasted pepita seeds are delicious.

Marinated feta - a fresh goats cheese, or cottage cheese goes really nicely here.

serves 4

Ingredients

4 medium beetroots