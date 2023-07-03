Hi everyone, hope the weeks been good to you! This week, first of the month is the Free recipe, if you want to have access tot he weekly recipes and full archives & masterclasses, make sure you upgrade to a paid subscription.

Continuing on with the warm salad series has this deliciousness on our table very often. Its definitely a Salad that holds its own as a main meal or you can dish it up as part of a larger spread.

If you’re thinking what to serve with this, you can keep it plant based with some a leaf and/or grain based salads plus dips like hummus & babaganoush or serve it alongside anything from fish to grilled or roast lamb, chicken and beef. I have also added chicken thighs, skin on tot he veggies and roasted with them for a deliciously easy one tray meal.

Veggies - you can sub in any mix of veggies here - try cauliflower, pumpkin, carrots, Brussel sprouts in the mix. Beetroot is also amazing roasted.

Potato - swap this out for sweet potato or another veggie as above. Another option is to try a cooked, tinned pulse like butterbeans or chickpeas. Simple rinse well, drain and add to the veggies when you add the tomatoes to warm them through.

Greek yoghurt - swap for a dairy free alternative like coconut or try a tahini sauce. You can also serve this showers in crumbled feta.

Herbs - any mix of herbs will work well here. Try mint or basil for another variation.

Pomegranate molasses - you could substitute a balsamic glaze, its not the same but can work ok.

Za’atar - if you can’t find this at a shop, try get it online. Substitute Dukkah if you need.

Roast Veggies with Garlicky yoghurt, Za’atar & Herbs

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large eggplant

2 medium zucchini

1 large red capsicum

1 red onion

2 red skinned potato

¼ cup olive oil

salt, fresh ground pepper

1 punnet cherry truss tomatoes, cut in half

1 cup Greek style yoghurt

2 clove garlic

2 lemons

Large handful flat parsley, coriander, picked

1 tbsp za’atar

2 tbsp pomegranate molasses

Method

Preheat and oven to 220C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Cut all the vegetables, except the tomatoes, into small random pieces, approx. 3cm in size and toss in a bowl with the olive oil, garlic and season with salt and pepper.

Scatter over the baking tray and roast for approx. 25-30 minutes, until golden and cooked. Then add the tomatoes and roast for 3 minutes longer, just to warm and soften the tomatoes.

Combine the yoghurt with the garlic, juice 1 lemon and season to taste.

Allow the veggies to cool slightly then squeeze over the lemon and gently toss with the picked herbs.

Spoon the warm salad onto serving plates or a large platter and spoon over the

yoghurt before finishing with the za’atar and molasses.

Stay tuned for next week, when I’ll be sharing my favourite stuffed zucchini dish.

