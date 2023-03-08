happens to be vegan & gluten free

IF there is one recipe everyone should master, gnocchi is it! Perfect for weeknights with a simple sauce or a special occasion with a slow cooked ragu or seafood. This recipe is gluten free and vegan so caters to everyone. Light little dumplings are easy and fun to make. Make ahead and have in the fridge, ready for quick meals anytime! Double the recipe for extra leftovers.

makes enough to serve 4

Ingredients

4 large or 5 medium, washed Desiree potato

¾ cup besan (chickpea flour) + extra for rolling