Prep time 20 minutes | cook time 10 minutes

These burgers are hands down the best veggie burger patty you will try and so simple to make. They can be made ahead and stored wither the raw mix or after cooking then taken to a BBQ for veggie options or pack into lunchboxes or picnic spreads.

Makes 4-6 patties

Ingredients

patties

1 packet @aussiesprouts Crunchy Combo

1 medium zucchini, grated