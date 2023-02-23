Prep/cook time 30 minutes

Serves 2

Ingredients

½ cauliflower, cut into florets

4 tbsp olive oil

1 brown onion, finely diced

3 clove garlic, sliced

large red chili, sliced

Flake sea salt

150g dried flat rice noodles

2 tbsp + 1 tsp curry powder – I like butter chicken or korma

700ml vegetable stock

400ml coconut milk

½ bunch coriander, leaves picked, stalks finely sliced

1 cup bean sprouts

½ bunch Chinese broccoli or Asian greens, trimmed

3 shallots, finely sliced

1 lime

Method

Preheat an oven to 220C, line a baking tray with baking paper and bring a medium pot of water to the boil.

Cut the cauliflower into small florets approx. 3cm, toss 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp curry powder and a little season then roast for 8-10 minutes until golden.

Place a medium saucepan over a medium heat and add 2 tbsp of the olive oil along with the onion, garlic, and one of the sliced chili’s – save the other to serve.

Add a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often, over a medium heat for 5 minutes then add 2 tbsp curry powder and cook for 2 minutes then add the vegetable stock, bring to the boil and simmer for 5 minutes.

Cook the rice noodles according to packet instructions then refresh and drain.

Add the coconut milk to the laksa, bring back to a simmer, adjusting the seasoning to taste and add the coriander stalks. Cook for 5 minutes

Heat the remaining oil in a frying pan and cook the Asian greens quickly, just to wilt and set aside.

To serve, divide the noodles between two large bowls and add the roast cauliflower florets, Asian greens, and bean sprouts.

Spoon the hot broth over the top and with the coriander, shallots, reserved chili and squeeze the lime.