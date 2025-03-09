Purist look away! I’ve reworked the iconic Carbonara to become more inclusive to different lifestyles, cultures & dietary requirements with a delicious vegan spin, creating a mouth-watering umami rich pasta sauce with miso, nutritional yeast, garlic, soy milk and topped it off with roasted, smokey, sweet & meaty marinated mushrooms! It may not be the classic, but it is so, so good!

Serves 4

Ingredients

400g mixed mushrooms thickly sliced (I used shitake, oyster and swiss brown)

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp smokey paprika

Salt, pepper

500g dried Rigatoni

2 tbsp olive oil

3 clove garlic, roughly chopped

200ml soy milk

1 tbsp white miso

2 tbsp nutritional yeast + extra to serve

Handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Method

Preheat an oven to 210C.

In a bowl combine the mushrooms with a good pinch of salt pepper and the remaining ingredients.

Toss well to coat the mushrooms then scatter over a line baking tray and roast for approx. 15 min, until golden and slightly crisp.

Meanwhile bring a large pot of lightly salted water to the boil and add the rigatoni to cook for 12 minutes.

In a large frying pan, add the olive oil and garlic and cook over a medium heat for 2-3 minutes, to become fragrant.

Add the milk, miso and nutritional yeast, whisking to make a smooth sauce. Add 1/3 cup pasta water.

Once the pasta is al dente, drain and toss through the sauce with 2/3 of the mushrooms and the parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve topped with the remaining mushrooms.