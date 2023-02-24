Prep time – 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

200g dried wide rice noddles

1 punnet cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 Lebanese cucumbers, seeds removed, sliced on an angle

1 red chili, seeds removed, finely sliced

2 cup bean sprouts

½ cup roasted cashew, crushed

Handful each coriander leaves, mint leaves

2 shallots, finely sliced

2 avocados, cut into thick wedges

2 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp rice vinegar

Juice 1 lime

Method

Bring a pot of water to the boil and add the rice noodles to cook for 4 minutes then drain, rinse under cold water, drain well and place into a large bowl.

Add the tomatoes, cucumber, chili, bean sprouts, half the cashew nuts, herbs, shallots, and avocados. Pour over the soy, vinegar and juice of the lime and gently toss everything to combine.

Serve with the remaining cashew nuts scattered over.