This has fast become a family favourite, on the menu at least twice a week. It’s one you can keep coming back to, thanks to its versatility of uses and a way to use up what’s in the fridge or as a minimal fuss, affordable, max flavour meal that fills you up but light at the same time. Its great to make ahead and have room temp on warm days and or serve warm/hot on cooler days.

Prep time 30 minutes | Cook time 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 head broccoli

1 large carrot

4 shallots/scallions

2 tbsp olive oil

250g firm tofu, crumbled

2 clove garlic

100g bean sprouts

4 tbsp hoi sin sauce

4 tbsp soy

1 tbsp sesame oil

1tbsp sesame seeds

1 iceberg lettuce, leaves separated

8 dried round rice paper

Method

Prepare the veggies

Cut he florets from the stalk and roughly chop them. Set aside.

finely slice the stalk into matchstick pieces. Set aside.

Peel and slice the carrot into matchsticks. Set aside.

Slice the white part of the shallots/scallion into rounds and slice the green part thinly on an angle or just slice into rounds. Keep the green and white separate.

Place a large frying pan or wok over a high heat and add the olive oil along with the broccoli, carrots, and tofu. Add a pinch of salt and stir fry over the high heat for 3 minutes, tossing or stirring often.

Add the beans sprouts, garlic and white part of the shallots and stir fry for 1 more minute before adding half the hoi sin, soy and all the sesame oil. Stir fry this for 1 more minute then add the sesame seeds and remove from the heat.

Spoon the mix into a bowl, let the mix cool slightly then use to fill the lettuce cups and roll into the rice paper rolls. Scatter the green part of the shallots over the mix and into the lettuce cups and rice paper rolls as you roll them

For the rice paper rolls, you can finely slice some leftover iceberg lettuce and use in them.

Quickly dip the rice paper into a bowl of cold water and place onto a clean bench or plate. Spoon some of the tofu stir fry in the centre of the roll, like a log, leaving 3cm boarder at each end. Top with some sliced shallots and lettuce then, once the rice paper is pliable and softened, wrap the bottom over the filling, pulling tight and fold over each side – left and right – before continuing to roll them up into a nice, tight roll.

Combine the remaining 2 tbsp of hoi sin and soy and use as a dipping sauce for the rice paper rolls.