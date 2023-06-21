Hey everyone! I’m so excited to be able to share all the details about my Vietnam trip in 2024 and hope you want to join in the experience over 7 days as we travel through the weathered, yet charming, alleys and backstreets of colonial Hanoi and Hoi An in search of Vietnam's most delicious and best-kept secrets. we’ll travel as a small group, maximum size 20 people, meeting fishermen, farmers, cooks, and families and learn not just how food is prepared, produced, farmed, and eaten, but you will also learn how food tells a story of Vietnam's history and culture.

With a globally online community, i’m looking forward to the opportunity be able to connect in person with people who want to come on the trip from around the world as we eat our way through Hanoi & Hoi An. Come on your own, with friends or family. Everyone is welcome.

The Itinerary - listed and linked below, has the right amount of activities and free time for a group trip and there will be opportunity to explore or relax/ get a massage on your own. We can also organise a dinner together on a free night to experience more.

With a local guide the whole time, me hosting and a group of like-minded traveller, we will have an incredible time!

Hanoi-Hoi An Itinerary

7 days - Hanoi - Hoi An - 3rd-9th May 2024

Price for the Trip is US$2,499 - Early bird price of US2,299 (US$200 off) for the first 8 spots booked!

Important - The trip will launch for sale Friday 23rd June at 8am (AEST). Add you email to This Link to get access as soon as the trip launches, so you don’t miss out, for early bird pricing to first 8 spots!

NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIBER EARLY RELEASE!

I’m giving you the first opportunity to book the trip early before it goes live - Use the link below to book Before Friday 8am (AEST) to get early bird pricing, first!

Early Bird booking

To secure the spot you only have to pay 25% deposit upfront with remainder paid 90 days out from trip.

Payment plans are available if you want to pay off the trip in 6, 12, or 18-month increments, more information regarding affirm here .

Trip Activity Highlights Include -

Local restaurant welcome dinner so we can all get to know each other

city & street food tours in Hanoi & Hoi An

visit and enjoy local brewery - these are awesome!

food market tour

cooking class

agricultural tour to local organic farm with lunch

meeting local fisherman - all about understanding the culture.

Island visit with snorkeling

5 course dinner river cruise

Trip Price Inclusions

Double occupancy in 3 & 4-star hotels - you can opt for private single room when booking for a sublement.

Local Guide throughout trip

All city transfers

Arrival airport transfer (until 5 pm on first day)

Departure airport transfer (morning of last day)

Domestic flight between Hanoi - Hoi An

Trip Exclusions

International flights

Food & alcohol (except as noted in itinerary) - we have breakfast at hotel everyday, 4 lunches and 2 dinners.

Visas & travel insurance

Airport transfers outside of designated times

Tips for Guides

Hanoi-Hoi An Itinerary

Any questions, leave in the comments or reply to this email and I will answer plus there is the Traveller FAQ here which will answer a lot for you.

Whether your travelling alone or with friends, family, it will be an incredible trip to remember and meeting fellow traveller is all part of the experience to embrace!

Early Bird Booking

Share