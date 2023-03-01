July 31st, 2022

Hi my name is Tom Walton and I’m addicted to Dhal!

It’s true, my wife and I could happily eat it 3 times a week, we almost do. There are more types of Dhal than you can poke a lentil at. All delicious and give different textures and take to different flavours. Made from various pulses - red lentils, black lentils, yellow-green peas, mung beans and split chickpeas.

I generally roll with Red lentil as my lentil of choice, I’ve always got 2kg of them in the cupboard to whip up a dhal with what I have in the fridge and cupboard. I also love a dhal with fish and have a cracking recipe for a baked fish with dhal dish in my cookbook, More Fish, More Veg.

Everyday Deliciousness - Dhal is the ultimate less fuss, max flavour dish! Super nourishing and affordable and easy! You pretty much can’t overcook Dhal, you actually want to, kind of. You want it creamy, broken down. As the lentils slow cook and absorb all the flavours - spices, onion, garlic, tomato and stock.

Kids & Dhal - As a parent, there are times you bang your head against a wall trying to find new things your kids will like! especially when there are three. My older two kids will sometimes enjoy dhal (picky eaters), my 2-year-old loves it - spice-toned back and topped with yoghurt. It’s warm, soft and nourishing. a good one to fill him up and great to find those dishes that you can share with them and save on the double cooking

Left Over Approved (LOA) - Dhal is made for leftovers! We cook at home nearly every night and with 3 kids, The dishes I cook are driven primarily by being good for leftovers. Everything is better with leftovers, it makes the next day easier for my wife and I with lunch ready to go. I wake up happy knowing something delicious is in the fridge. You can make a big batch of dhal and freeze it down. It comes back so well and like with most frozen reheating, you usually find it needs jazzing up with a little seasoning and pop a little water in on the reheat so it doesn’t thicken too much

Pimp my dhal- I recently made a sweetcorn version in Delicious UK and top it with nearly anything - said sweetcorn dhal was topped with tomatoes and chickpeas. The dhal in this recipe has beautiful, meaty whole roast carrots nestled in, an extra drizzle of coconut milk and crispy fried curry leaves. The curry leaves really add so much fragrance to the dish and is readily available in most supermarkets and grocers nowadays. you can freeze curry leaves so buy a bunch and have them on hand.

I love to use it as a way to use things up to avoid waste and you can try anything - roast or grilled eggplant, roast pumpkin or cauliflower, sautéed mushrooms is also fantastic as is grilled broccolini and I adore topping dhal with braised greens like silverbeet, zucchini, green beans. Another idea is to grate the pumpkin and cook it with the onions and lentils at the beginning, so it slow cooks and breaks down with the lentils as they cook together. So delicious - almost like you would with a risotto. Spinach - fresh or frozen - stirred through at the end is also great. Also, try serving dhal with fish, grilled, marinated chicken (thighs), slow-cooked lamb is amazing or even kofta balls dished out on top, a spoon of yoghurt, some fresh herbs and a drizzle of pomegranate molasses - heaven!

Still pimping - try pomegranate seeds scattered over, yoghurt/tzatziki instead of coconut milk and if you have a favourite relish or pickle/kraut - both make great to add on top. We are always drizzling tahini over our dhal, a splash of pomegranate molasses, za’atar & a good chili oil. Papadums or naan are AMAZING to accompany dhal, using them to dip through and pick it up! Herb wise, coriander & Dill are my herbs of choice for me personally but parsley and mint also work well as does dill!

Whole Roast Carrot & Coconut Dahl

_______________________________________

I’ve picked a few recipes to share with you from the book so you can road test and enjoy them before it's released in Australia on the 2nd of August and the rest of the world in September.

Over 100 veg-centric, fish & seafood recipes, a whole techniques section demystifying and simplifying the noise around all the ways to cook fish at home & so much extra in each recipes notes!

_______________________________________

