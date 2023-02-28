This newsletter is dedicated to the mighty eggplant which is one of the most versatile vegetables when it comes to flavour profiles, dishes, cuisines and ways to prepare them.

Roasting is my go-to technique and the easiest, most impactful way to cook them at home, ready to be used in so many dishes. In this week's episode of More Veg, we go through all the steps of roasting the perfect eggplant, and then create two dishes with them. An easy and delicious eggplant & white bean, almond salad with that garlicky tahini sauce spooned over and we’ll also whip up the perfect baba ganoush, a dish very close to my heart. I use baba ganoush not only as a dip but as part of a meal - served with other veggies, spooned into salads or with a simply cooked piece of fish resting on top.

What else can I use roast eggplant in?

Think salads to curries, or a pasta sauce with tomato, olives and basil, over dhal. Two of my favourites are:

A luxurious eggplant parmi, topped with a tomato sauce, some cheese and caramelising under a grill.... a sneaky fried egg and you're in heaven.

The infamous miso-glazed eggplant. Simply lather the roast eggplant halves with a glaze of equal part white miso and maple or honey and place that under a grill until bubbling and gnarly.

Is eggplant good the next day? In short, yes. In a curry or pasta sauce reheated, sure.

As baba ganoush, you bet. But if you want that real deliciousness, roast it fresh as you need. Nothing compares.

GRAB YOUR EGGPLANTS & CHECK OUT THIS MIGHTY DELICIOUS EPISODE 👇

The Weekly Threesome

This week I reveal my top secrets to cooking eggplants:

Pro tip 1:

Eggplants NEED oil to cook. They don’t want oil, they NEED it!

Do not skimp on the oil when roasting eggplants. Brush liberally then season generously. It not only helps caramelise but also brings out that beautiful eggplant flavour.

Pro tip 2:

To salt or not to salt before cooking. To be honest, I have never in 20 years of cooking pre-salted my eggplant to draw out ‘bitter’ juices. I do however let them drain if they begin to release a lot of juices after cooking and don’t add them back to the dish.

Pro tip 3:

High heat direct cooking all the way! – get that oven cranked up and cook eggplant at a super high temp. grilling, or frying also works but make sure it’s not stewing. You want to caramelise it and the darker the better! Take me to flavour town baby! Also whether you’re roasting eggplants whole, halved, sliced or diced, keep the temp up high and adjust the cooking time.

This week from my kitchen

Stir-Fried Noodles w Bits, Bobs & Iceberg Lettuce

Prep/cook time – 30 minutes

Makes enough for 2 with leftovers

Ingredients

200g dried wide rice noodles

3 medium zucchini