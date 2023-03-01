18.12.22

Za’atar, Harissa, Honey & Lemon Chicken

This isn’t your average roast chicken! Still uncomplicated, achievable and Left Over Approved, but with the incredible flavours from the marinade which really brings the humble roast chicken to a new level! I find myself cooking one- tray/one pot more and more now and hacking recipes that may have used more equipment down to one. As well as being less fuss and mess it also creates more incredible flavour with everything melting together, some things being a little more charred, others not. There is something empowering and very satisfying that comes from simplifying cooking (life) and getting goodness and deliciousness from it in the process.

If you want to get ahead, marinate the chicken in advance the night before or the morning of, just keep it refrigerated and bring back to room temp 30 minutes before putting it in the oven

Serves 4-6

Prep/Cook time – 1.5 hours

Ingredients

1 whole 1.8kg Free-Range chicken

2 tbsp za’atar