This isn’t your average roast chicken! Still uncomplicated, achievable and Left Over Approved, but with the incredible flavours from the marinade which really brings the humble roast chicken to a new level! I find myself cooking one- tray/one pot more and more now and hacking recipes that may have used more equipment down to one. As well as being less fuss and mess it also creates more incredible flavour with everything melting together, some things being a little more charred, others not. There is something empowering and very satisfying that comes from simplifying cooking (life) and getting goodness and deliciousness from it in the process.

If you want to get ahead, marinate the chicken in advance the night before or the morning of, just keep it refrigerated and bring back to room temp 30 minutes before putting it in the oven

Serves 4-6

Prep/Cook time – 1.5 hours

Ingredients

1 whole 1.8kg Free-Range chicken

2 tbsp za’atar

2 tsp sweet, smokey paprika

2 tbsp honey

2 glove garlic, crushed

2 tbsp harissa

4 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon, sliced into thin rounds

1 small cauliflower, cut into six wedges

6 small, whole sweet potatoes, washed well

2 Lebanese cucumber, thinly sliced

3 radishes, thinly sliced

1 shallots (scallion) finely sliced

Handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Handful coriander, roughly chopped

1 cup natural yoghurt

Extra lemon to serve

Method

Dry the chicken out with paper towel and place into shallow bowl. Season all over and inside with salt and pepper.

Combine the za’atar, paprika, honey, garlic, harissa, olive oil and lemon slices in a small bowl and spoon 2/3 of this over the chicken, making sure all the lemon slices go in. Rub into the chicken and set aside to marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature (this helps the chicken cook more evenly buy bringing to room temperature).

Preheat your oven to 220C and prepare the veggies as specified.

Place the chicken into a large baking tray, with any marinade from the bowl, and surround it with the cauliflower and sweet potatoes. Brush the veggies with 3 tbsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper then make sure the lemon slices are evenly scattered around the tray so the will caramelise well while cooking.

Roast this for approx. 40 minutes, turning the tray halfway through cooking. With 10 minutes remaining, spoon the reserved marinade over the chicken and veggies and return to the oven.

Let the chicken rest for 5 – 7 minutes before serving.

While the chicken rest, combine the cucumber, radish, shallots and herbs in a bowl and dress with a squeeze of lemon and splash of olive oil. Season to taste.

Gently break open the roast sweet potatoes on the tray and serve the chicken tray bake with the salad, yoghurt and extra lemon.