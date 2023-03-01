8.1.23

Zucchini, Corn & Feta Orzo Salad

Prep time 15 minutes | Cook time 15 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cobbs corn

2 zucchini

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper

4 clove garlic, roughly chopped

1 ½ cup dried Orzo

½ cup pepita seeds

½ cub slivered almonds

Large handful mint, roughly chopped

Large handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

2 shallots (scallions) finely sliced

400g tinned chickpeas, rinsed well

Zest, juice 1 lemon

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

200g marinated feta

Method

1 - Bring a medium saucepan of lightly salted water to the boil.

2 - Cut the corn kernels from the cobb, set aside. Cut the zucchini into quarters, lengthways, and dice into 2cm pieces. Set aside.

3 - Add the Orzo to the boiling water and cook for 9 minutes then drain and rinse under cold water.

4 - Meanwhile, place a large frying pan over a high heat and add the 2 tbsp of olive oil, zucchini, and corn with a good pinch of salt. Sauté for 3-4 minutes to colour the zucchini and corn. Add the garlic, stir through and cook for 30 seconds more. Set aside.

5 - Place the almonds and pepita seeds in a small frying pan and toast them over a medium/high heat for 3 minutes, stirring often so they don’t burn.

6 - Combine the cooked veggies, orzo, herbs, chickpeas, shallots, lemon vinegar olive oil and feta in a large bowl. Season to taste and gently toss to combine.

Substantial salads are hands down the dishes I love to cook the most at home. They can be a meal to themselves or part of a larger meal, lend themselves to lunch or dinner, are great for picnics, bring a plate occasions, and of course meal prep to make school/work lunches effortless and delicious.

This combination of corn, zucchini, feta, lemon & herbs works so well together with the orzo & chickpeas, really turning it into a meal. You could also toss through a leaf-like baby spinach or rocket (arugula) if you wanted to get in more dark leafy greens.

Orzo, AKA Risoni, is a short cut pasta that resembles a large grain of rice. It’s super affordable and versatile so I’ve always got a bag in the cupboard to make its way into so many meals throughout the year, from salads, soups & stews. You can cook it like a basic pasta as I have here or use it like you would Arborio rice, cooking it in the pot from the beginning with your liquid/sauce, where it creates a silky, creamy texture to the dish.

Ingredient Swaps

Veggies

Zucchini and corn are a classic combination, both in season through the warmer months, so they find themselves paired together quite often from salads to soups, fried rice & on the BBQ! You can swap out either of them for other seasonal ingredients depending on where you are in the world - roughly chopped or diced cauliflower, broccoli, eggplant, capsicums (peppers), and mushrooms would all work a treat! An addition of halved cherry tomatoes would also be fantastic. Adding a leaf like baby spinach, rocket (arugula) or a leafy mix at the end extends the salad further and adds extra delicious nutrition. Toss through when dressing the salad.

Orzo

While its a favourite for this dish, you may not be into the gluten or want to use something in your cupboard, so swap in any rice (I would recommend basmati or brown rice here), quinoa, buckwheat or even lentils. Another short cut pasta would also work here - macaroni, penne, farfelle, and Orecchiette.

Herbs

The parsley/mint combo is one of my favourites and thus, it makes its way into so many recipes, however, the flavours of this dish will also work so well with coriander and basil, so feel free to use it here at will! Also, if you had a heap of just one herb in the fridge or garden, use more of that. Don't feel that you have to go and buy extra.

Chickpeas

I love using cooked, tinned pulses to add nutrition to dishes and bulk them easily and affordably. Any other pulse can be swapped here - butterbeans, cannelloni, borlotti, kidney beans, lentils, black eyed beans.

Feta

The feta can be swapped for cottage cheese or even a fresh mozzarella torn through. if you want to make it vegan, leave it off or sub in a good vegan feta. Avocado also makes for a delicious option to add some creaminess to the dish if you want to keep it plant based.

Adding Fish or Meat

Cooked & flaked ocean trout, cooked prawns would be amazing in this salad, as would chopped roast chicken.

What To Pair It With

Serve this up alongside grilled meats, seafood and other salads or roast/grilled veggie dishes.

Make Ahead

I have made this and stored it in the fridge for two days - reheating or bringing it to room temp before eating for max enjoyment and flavour. You can also keep the cooked orzo for up to 4 days in the fridge to use in other dishes or have on hand for easy salads.

As always, I love to hear from you, so please leave messages, questions and photos of your creations in the comments.

Happy cooking and see you next week,

Tom xx