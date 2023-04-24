COME TRAVEL WITH ME!

Risotto has to be the ultimate in one-pot comfort food (technically the recipe uses two pan, but you get my drift!).

We make risotto alot at home, being something the kids love and amazing for left overs - either reheated or balled up for arancini. I crumbed and freeze to have on hand fried for some delicious arancini snacks!

I like to keep the risotto base fairy simple and flavoursome then add my layers of flavours through the toppings and herbs. Think seasonal veg, cheeses, meats, seafood (prawns and squid sautéed separately with lemon, chili, parsley and scattered over this risotto is a dream!

Being based on Arborio rice, which is an Italian short-grain rice much higher in amylopectin starch than other varieties of rice. Named after the town of Arborio, in the Po Valley, Piedmont in Italy. When cooked, the grains release their starch, resulting in a lush, creamy rice that is firmer and chewier when compared to regular rice such as long-grain basmati rice or jasmine rice.

Other countries like Australia and the US grow Arborio rice so it is readily available but I urge you to look for a good quality one, It does make a big difference.

Arborio rice - While there isn’t a direct substitution that will give you the same result, some things also work. Paella Rice is great as is a medium or short grain rice. Pearl barley and orzo (risoni) also work for delicious results.

Zucchini - Feel free to swap for other veggies - If you are in the middle of spring, try asparagus, snap or snow peas or a mix of everything. If you are in Autumn, roast pumpkin or cauliflower are amazing.

Olives - feel free to use a kalamata olive or even capers to replace the olives.

Wine - if you want to omit the wine, simply add in the same amount of vegetable stock.

Dairy - If you are looking for a dairy free risotto, you can omit the butter from the recipe, using a little more olive oil if you need or using a dairy free substitute you prefer. There are some ok dairy free ‘Parmesan’ substitutes around depending on where you live. Cashew ‘parm’ & nutritional yeast can be great. For the ricotta, you don’t need to replace, simply leave out.

ZUCCHINI, PEA & OLIVE RISOTTO

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 medium zucchinis