Curries are a big favourite for us at home for ease, versatility, leftovers and a great way to make veggies the star of the show. The way to really highlight veggies is to not cut them small and fade away into the dish. Instead try roasting in big pieces or whole and let then sit centre stage. You can do this with anything from cauliflowers, pumpkin, halved eggplants, halved zucchini.

It’s great to rethink how we prepare ingredients and present them in dishes to make ordinary into something extraordinary and humble ingredients shine!

I’ve packed extra nutrition into the curry with lots of sprouts. I love them as one of the most nutritionally dense foods thats affordable and readily available. If you haven’t got onto sprouted legumes, then your missing out on some of the most nutritiously dense and affordable food! sprouts are still alive and at that sprout stage have a heap of full nutrition in them. I love them them raw in salads, tossed into soups, stir fries and curries. I have even made veggie burger patties with them and also muffins.

Butternut pumpkin - swap this out for Kent pumpkin, cut into big wedges, or try another vegetable like whole or half roast cauliflowers. I recommend poaching the cauliflowers first in lightly salted water for 15 minutes before draining well, oiling, seasoning and roasting at 220C for 25 - 30 minutes until golden (I have a full masterclass on it here).

Other veggies - you can bring in are half or quarter roast eggplant wedges or halved zucchini. I like to score the cut side first then caramelise in a pan - these get so delicious and meaty. You can watch a full masterclass on it here.

Sprouted legumes - these are pretty readily available these days at most major supermarkets and grocers but if you cant find or don’t like them, simply swap in cooked chickpeas, lentils or a mix of your favourite legume.

Bean sprouts - this curry is sprout heaven! If you aren’t into bean sprouts or cant get, add in another veggie like some green beans, fresh or frozen.

Curry powder - I use Keens curry powder for most of my recipes that call for a curry powder, but feel free to use another one. You may like a butter chicken one or use a curry paste like korma would be so delicious. Of course if you have you own blend, use that!

Coconut oil - I often just cook a curry using olive oil so feel free to do the same.

Butternut Pumpkin, Sprouted Legume & Spinach Curry

serves 4

ingredients

½ medium butternut pumpkin, cut in half lengthways

4 tbsp coconut oil, melted

Salt, fresh ground black pepper