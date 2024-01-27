Fish & salad would have to be one of may all-time favourite combinations all year round. Especially substantial salads that really turn it into a meal!

Now let’s talk cooking fish. I know it can be daunting to some people but this method of baking fish is hands down one of the easiest and a great way to cook fish without much experience or if you want to cook for a lot of people.

Getting ahead - the tabouli salad can be made well in advance and left undressed. I’ve made it a day or two in advance before to have on hand for easy lunched. Once you are read to serve, simply season, dress and serve.

Baking the fish - The fish can be baked and served at room temp and also flaked, chilled and then stirred through the salad for more of a work lunch vibe or picnic. I would keep the cooked fish, refrigerated, for 2 days to serve cold. Reheating the cooked fish isn’t recommended.

Another thing I love to do with this dish for a different vibe is flake the cooked fish, cooled, through the salad and serve it with big lettuce cups - use cos or iceberg - for a san choy bow vibe. So good!

Salmon - always make sure you try and source your fish from a responsible source, a good fish monger if possible, ask questions and also be open to try new species of fish.

To be honest, any fish will work here so if something is in season and amazing, give it a try. also if you wanted to cook whole fish, simply serve this salad on the side for an epic feast, perhaps with a tahini sauce or romesco sauce - watch here in my masterclass series.

Fish for meat - feel free to swap in chicken, lamb or beef- skewers, BBQ, Roast. This salad goes with everything!

Quinoa - any grain you like can be used here, from farro, barley, buckwheat, rice or even a pasta like orzo.

almonds - swap in nearly any nut, with the exception of peanuts. Pepita/sunflour seeds would also make a great addition or this fantastic combination of curry spiced seeds and sultanas is the bomb!

Making this salad in the cooler months

The premiss of this salad canbe used throughout the seasons and with what’s available. Swap tomatoes and corn for roast cauliflower, charred broccoli or roast carrots & shaved fennel. Some pomegranate would also be lovely.

