High Rotation Roast Chicken & Sweet Potato Tabouli
You can serve this dish as is or in its parts if your cooking for multiple dietaries
This is one of those dishes you’ll make over and over again, as is or as seperate components. The sweet potato tabouli is the perfect stand alone salad or served with nearly anything. The sumac yoghurt is also a condiment that takes a couple minutes to whip up and goes with anything you’ll throw at it. From meats, seafood, veggies and salads. If you were going to a BBQ or bring a plate event, this would be a great dish with or without the chicken.
If you’re like me and live for leftovers, then this is your dish! Pull the roast chicken and toss it through the salad, taking it to work or enjoying it for an easy WFH lunch. This makes it great for meal prep too!
The dukkah and sumac yoghurt really make the dish, adding layers of flavour and texture which lift it to another level. This is how I love to eat and cook, creating these flavour bombs that keep on going throughout each mouthful and make it exciting!
Chicken - Swap the half chicken for chicken thigh or breast if needed and move completely away from it to from fish, prawns, lamb cutlets or skewers, sausages or veggies like big wedges of roast cauliflower, zucchini or eggplant. By keeping the veggies that you would swap for the chicken in larger pieces, you make them the star of the show. Check out my masterclass series More Veg, to learn all about it.
Sweet potato - you could bring in any or a mix of roast veggie here - cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, zucchini, eggplant, pumpkin or charred corn is amazing.
Yoghurt - if you’re going dairy free, swap in a non-dairy yoghurt or try a tahini sauce.
Sumac - There really isn’t a substitute but you could try ground cumin for a delicious vibe if needed.
Dukkah - if you can’t find a dukkah, you can easily make your own with some nuts, spices and sesame seeds or if you’re wanting to, just some toasted nuts like almonds, macadamias or hazelnuts will be a great swap for the dukkah.
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 medium sweet potato, sliced into 1cm rounds
2 tbsp olive oil
Sea salt, fresh ground pepper
1 whole chicken, split in half down the middle through the breast
2 tbsp olive oil
½ cup tomato, diced
1 Lebanese cucumber, cut in half and sliced
1 bunch flat leach parsley, picked, roughly chopped
½ bunch mint, picked, roughly chopped
1 cup dill, picked
½ cup shallots, finely sliced
Handful baby spinach leaves
3 tbsp olive oil
Juice 1 lemon
1 tbsp pomegranate molasses
1 cup natural yoghurt
1 tsp sumac
2 clove garlic
Juice 1 lemon
¼ cup dukkah, to serve
Lemon, to serve
Method
Preheat an oven to 210C and line a baking tray with baking paper.
Toss the sliced sweet potato with 2 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Scatter this over
the tray and roast for 12 minutes until cooked.
Meanwhile prepare the chicken, toss with 2 tbsp olive oil and season with salt and
pepper.
Place onto another lined baking tray and roast for 20 minutes.
While the chicken is cooking, toss the roast sweet potato with the prepared tomato,
cucumber, herbs, shallots, spinach and dress with the olive oil, lemon, pomegranate
molasses and season with salt and pepper, toss everything gently.
Mix the yoghurt, sumac, garlic, lemon and set aside.
Serve with the chicken, with the salad, yoghurt and dukkah.
Hi Tom, I have the chicken and the sweet potato, plus all the other ingredients sooo there is nothing to stop me from making this recipe this week. Our grandchildren think our butlers pantry looks like a supermarket, lol... I quite like sumac, but find it fades in flavour rather quickly, so I am thinking perhaps grated lemon rind could take its place. What do you think?