This is one of those dishes you’ll make over and over again, as is or as seperate components. The sweet potato tabouli is the perfect stand alone salad or served with nearly anything. The sumac yoghurt is also a condiment that takes a couple minutes to whip up and goes with anything you’ll throw at it. From meats, seafood, veggies and salads. If you were going to a BBQ or bring a plate event, this would be a great dish with or without the chicken.

If you’re like me and live for leftovers, then this is your dish! Pull the roast chicken and toss it through the salad, taking it to work or enjoying it for an easy WFH lunch. This makes it great for meal prep too!

The dukkah and sumac yoghurt really make the dish, adding layers of flavour and texture which lift it to another level. This is how I love to eat and cook, creating these flavour bombs that keep on going throughout each mouthful and make it exciting!

Chicken - Swap the half chicken for chicken thigh or breast if needed and move completely away from it to from fish, prawns, lamb cutlets or skewers, sausages or veggies like big wedges of roast cauliflower, zucchini or eggplant. By keeping the veggies that you would swap for the chicken in larger pieces, you make them the star of the show. Check out my masterclass series More Veg, to learn all about it.

Sweet potato - you could bring in any or a mix of roast veggie here - cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, zucchini, eggplant, pumpkin or charred corn is amazing.

Yoghurt - if you’re going dairy free, swap in a non-dairy yoghurt or try a tahini sauce.

Sumac - There really isn’t a substitute but you could try ground cumin for a delicious vibe if needed.

Dukkah - if you can’t find a dukkah, you can easily make your own with some nuts, spices and sesame seeds or if you’re wanting to, just some toasted nuts like almonds, macadamias or hazelnuts will be a great swap for the dukkah.

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 medium sweet potato, sliced into 1cm rounds

2 tbsp olive oil

Sea salt, fresh ground pepper

1 whole chicken, split in half down the middle through the breast

2 tbsp olive oil

½ cup tomato, diced

1 Lebanese cucumber, cut in half and sliced

1 bunch flat leach parsley, picked, roughly chopped

½ bunch mint, picked, roughly chopped

1 cup dill, picked

½ cup shallots, finely sliced

Handful baby spinach leaves

3 tbsp olive oil

Juice 1 lemon

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 cup natural yoghurt

1 tsp sumac

2 clove garlic

Juice 1 lemon

¼ cup dukkah, to serve

Lemon, to serve

Method

Preheat an oven to 210C and line a baking tray with baking paper.

Toss the sliced sweet potato with 2 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper. Scatter this over

the tray and roast for 12 minutes until cooked.

Meanwhile prepare the chicken, toss with 2 tbsp olive oil and season with salt and

pepper.

Place onto another lined baking tray and roast for 20 minutes.

While the chicken is cooking, toss the roast sweet potato with the prepared tomato,

cucumber, herbs, shallots, spinach and dress with the olive oil, lemon, pomegranate

molasses and season with salt and pepper, toss everything gently.

Mix the yoghurt, sumac, garlic, lemon and set aside.

Serve with the chicken, with the salad, yoghurt and dukkah.