Masterclasses

This More Veg masterclass series takes you through how to prepare some of my favourite veggies & condiments at home to make them the star of your table with a less fuss, max flavour approach.

Masterclass 1: Let's get to know each other

Masterclass 2: Foundations of Flavour

Masterclass 3: Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Masterclass 4: Roast eggplant Two Ways

Masterclass 5: Herbie Buckwheat for Everyday

Masterclass 6: Gnarly Slow Roast Cabbage

Masterclass 7: Broccoli Cutlets

Masterclass 8: Split Grilling Zucchini

Masterclass 9: Whole Roast Gochujang Cauliflower

Masterclass 10: Roast Carrots two ways

Masterclass 11: Big Pot Braised Greens