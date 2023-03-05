Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Recipe Index
Masterclasses
Archive
About
New
Top
This Could Be The Ultimate Salad!
Gado Gado is up there with the cult salads and very similar to a Cobb salad in its make up. A firm favourite, its one that I keep coming back to and…
Tom Walton
Mar 5
3
Share this post
This Could Be The Ultimate Salad!
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 1: Let's get to know each other
Watch now (2 min) | In a nutshell, I am a father, cook, and author, with 20 years of experience in the food industry and a passion for a minimal…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 1: Let's get to know each other
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 3: Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Watch now (8 min) | This week I’m showing you how to convert any Brussel sprout hater into a lover with my favourite Brussel sprout dish. The key is all…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 3: Crispy Brussel Sprouts
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 2: Foundations of Flavour
Watch now (8 min) | My favourite sauces and a crunch! See the full recipes at the bottom of the page. My foundations of flavour I keep these flavour…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 2: Foundations of Flavour
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 4: Roast eggplant Two Ways
Watch now (6 min) | Split Roast Eggplants w White Bean, Almond & Olive Salad Roasting is my go-to technique and the easiest, most impactful way to cook…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 4: Roast eggplant Two Ways
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 5: Herbie Buckwheat for Everyday
Watch now (4 min) | Herbie Buckwheat for every day This is something I often have in my fridge which brings together a dish easily or complements a…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 5: Herbie Buckwheat for Everyday
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 6: Gnarly Slow Roast Cabbage
Watch now (7 min) | Cabbage isn’t exactly the poster boy or girl of the veggie world …. Yet with its sweet meaty flavour when cooked and caramelises, it…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 6: Gnarly Slow Roast Cabbage
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 7: Broccoli Cutlets
Watch now (6 min) | Broccoli is the perfect grilling vegetable! By cutting it into cutlets or large wedges there is zero waste and very little time…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 7: Broccoli Cutlets
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 8: Split Grilling Zucchini
Watch now (7 min) | When you split zucchini lengthways and lightly score the cut side, keeping them in larger, thicker pieces with that large flat…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 8: Split Grilling Zucchini
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 9: Whole Roast Gochujang Cauliflower
Watch now (7 min) | Tis’ the season for Roast Cauliflower to be on the menu …. charred & gnarly on the outside, soft & creamy on the inside. For a…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 9: Whole Roast Gochujang Cauliflower
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 10: Roast Carrots two ways
Watch now (8 min) | We all have those carrots kicking around the fridge, that we chop up and add to a dish or dip into some hummus, but I want you to…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 10: Roast Carrots two ways
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Masterclass 11: Big Pot Braised Greens
Watch now (7 min) | A lot of people have ask me, why do green veggies get you so excited? The answer is, I just love green veggies, they really make my…
Tom Walton
Mar 2
Share this post
Masterclass 11: Big Pot Braised Greens
tomwalton.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Tom Walton
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts